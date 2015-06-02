June 2 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc
* Potential equity placing
* Today entered into an agreement with trustee of JKX
Employee Benefit Trust, under company's existing authority, to
enable EBT to subscribe over next twelve months for shares in
company
* Subscription would not exceed in total five per cent of
company's existing issued share capital
* Not intention of EBT to increase its overall holding in
equity of company beyond what is required for purposes of
existing approved employee share schemes
* Purpose is to provide additional liquidity to company and
enable ebt to have ability to subscribe for additional shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)