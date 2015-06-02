June 2 SCA

* SCA issues sek 1.5 bn in the bond market

* SCA has under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program, issued SEK 1.5 billion with a four-year tenor.

* The transaction consists of two tranches: a SEK 900m fixed rate tranche with a yield to maturity of 0.7925% and a SEK 600m floatingrate tranche priced at three-month STIBOR +0.50%

* The purpose of the transactions is to refinance maturing loans.