BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
June 2 SCA
* SCA issues sek 1.5 bn in the bond market
* SCA has under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program, issued SEK 1.5 billion with a four-year tenor.
* The transaction consists of two tranches: a SEK 900m fixed rate tranche with a yield to maturity of 0.7925% and a SEK 600m floatingrate tranche priced at three-month STIBOR +0.50%
* The purpose of the transactions is to refinance maturing loans. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years.