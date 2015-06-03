(Corrects headline to say Workspace bought the "Angel House" property not a house)

June 3 Workspace Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Announce exchange of contracts for acquisition of Angel House, EC1 for £33.95m.

* Building is being acquired at a capital value of £738 per sq. ft. off a low average passing rent of £29 per sq. ft.

* Net initial yield is 3.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)