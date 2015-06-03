BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
(Corrects headline to say Workspace bought the "Angel House" property not a house)
June 3 Workspace Group Plc
* Acquisition
* Announce exchange of contracts for acquisition of Angel House, EC1 for £33.95m.
* Building is being acquired at a capital value of £738 per sq. ft. off a low average passing rent of £29 per sq. ft.
* Net initial yield is 3.7%
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million)