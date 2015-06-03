BRIEF-Vietnam's No Va Land says Q1 net profit jumps 2.6 times y/y
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage:
June 3 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Hoist Kredit AB (issuer), fully-owned subsidiary of Hoist Finance AB, announces tender offer directed to holders of SEK denominated bonds, issued by issuer on December 10, 2013 and maturing on December 18, 2016
* Says issuer is hereby offering to repurchase all outstanding SEK bonds at a price of 1,022,500 Swedish crowns ($121,474.56) per SEK bond plus accrued and unpaid interest
* Says period for accepting tender offer runs until June 17, 2015
* Says anticipated settlement day for tender offer is June 23, 2015
* Hoist Kredit also plans to issue additional EUR denominated bonds maturing on October 2, 2017
* Tap issue will be offered to investors that have accepted tender offer in an amount not to exceed equivalent amount tendered in SEK bonds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Australian shares extended their fall from the previous session as telecom, financial and basic material stocks declined, while investors also remained watchful of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.