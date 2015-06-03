June 3 Aker Asa

* Subscriptions were made for a total of 1,947,134 new shares in dividend issue

* Each shareholder could choose to use half of one's entitled dividend payment to subscribe for new shares

* Shareholders representing approximately 84 per cent of company's shares chose share alternative in dividend issue

* Dividend issue resulting in gross proceeds of approximately nok 305 million