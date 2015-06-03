June 3 Net Mobile AG :

* Positive forecast by management board

* Sees FY 2015 slight decline in sales

* Slight increase in IAV but a considerable rise in 2nd contribution margin is forecasted for FY 2015

* FY 2014 sales increased by 17,646 thousand euros to 122,150 thousand euros ($137.80 million) compared to previous year

* FY 2014 operating results, due to stated reasons, improved by 12,913 thosand euros to -3,306 thousand euros