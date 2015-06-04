BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 (Reuters) -
* The issue was subscribed for SEK 23,148,827
* Genovis rights issue oversubscribed by 63 pct
* Of the total issue volume of 14,563,768 shares, 96 pct were subscribed for with preferential rights
* The rights issue raised about SEK 14.5 million before issue expenses for Genovis (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)