Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 3
ZURICH, May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.15 percent higher at 8,881 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 4 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA :
* NEXT Biometrics has added WPG Korea to the companys network of key distributors for its recently launched portfolio of fingerprint sensor modules
