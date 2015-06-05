BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
* Millicom signs agreement to acquire Zanzibar Telecom
* Says under terms of agreement Millicom will pay total cash consideration of $1 dollar and assume total debt obligations of $74 million
* Says expects EBITDA of Zantel to reach $25 million
* Says agreement allows for an adjustment to total consideration if that target is not reached by end of 2019
* Zantel is leading mobile telecom operator on islands of Zanzibar with 2014 gross revenues of $82 million and 1.7 million subscribers across zanzibar and mainland tanzania
* Says has arranged with a leading international bank, the provision of a $100 million 5-year credit facility for Zantel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: