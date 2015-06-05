BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Berliner Synchron AG :
* FY turnover growth of 19 percent to 8.8 million euros ($9.91 million) with a significant improvement in results in 2014 financial year
* Says FY 2014 parent company profit for year of 509,000 euros after minus 70,000 euros in previous year
* Well-filled order books in second half of year and projected synergies through investments and partnerships form a solid foundation to achieve goal of a positive group result in 2015
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors