June 5 Berliner Synchron AG :

* FY turnover growth of 19 percent to 8.8 million euros ($9.91 million) with a significant improvement in results in 2014 financial year

* Says FY 2014 parent company profit for year of 509,000 euros after minus 70,000 euros in previous year

* Well-filled order books in second half of year and projected synergies through investments and partnerships form a solid foundation to achieve goal of a positive group result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)