BRIEF-SCOA Nigeria reports Q2 pre-tax profit 2.5 million naira
* Q2 profit before tax 2.5 million naira versus 4.2 million naira year ago
June 5 Kungsleden :
* Kungsleden continues to expand with portfolio reaching sek 23 bn
* Says acquires four properties in important growth regions Jönköping and Malmö with a total leasable area of 24,000 sqm to price of msek 385.
* The urban portfolio in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo account for 53 percent of its total property value of 23 bln crowns Link to press release: here
May 2 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago profit, primarily due to costs associated with the termination of the Humana merger agreement.