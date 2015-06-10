Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
June 10 Schibsted ASA :
* Schibsted Media Group has accepted an offer for 20Minutos Spain from Heraldo
* Says transaction is expected to be signed and closed shortly following end of consultation period
* Says financial effects from transaction are immaterial to Schibsted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 The take private of customer contact and conferencing services provider West Corp by Apollo Global Management, announced on May 9, will be financed with a US$2.7bn term loan B and a US$1.4bn bridge to unsecured bonds, sources said.