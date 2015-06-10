BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 Aevis Holding SA :
* In current business year 2015, AEVIS expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($645.00 million)
* Q1 2015 turnover of 139.4 million Swiss francs (124.1 million francs during Q1 2014), up by 12.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.