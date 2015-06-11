BRIEF-Intelgenx reports Q1 loss per share C$0.01
Q1 loss per share C$0.01
June 11 Scibase AB :
* Contracted an additional selling agent and recruited a further sales representative in Germany
* Increased sales resources in Germany are expected to have a positive impact on Q3 2015 and onwards
* Signed an agreement with a new agent with long experience working with Dermatologists


* Apricus Biosciences provides corporate update and first quarter 2017 financial results