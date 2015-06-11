June 11 Petrofac Limited

* Has been awarded an engineering and procurement contract by Petroleum Development Oman to provide services for its Yibal Khuff Project

* Under terms of 4.5 year contract co will provide reimbursable detailed engineering, construction and commissioning management support services and procurement

* Total contract value is expected to be around $900 million with around one-quarter of revenues relating to professional services