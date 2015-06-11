June 11 Petrofac Limited
* Petrofac awarded contract in Oman
by Petroleum Development Oman to provide services for its Yibal
Khuff Project
* Under terms of 4.5 year contract co will provide
reimbursable detailed engineering, construction and
commissioning management support services and procurement
* Total contract value is expected to be around $900 million
with around one-quarter of revenues relating to professional
services
