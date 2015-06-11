June 11 Mulberry Group Plc

* Fy revenue fell 9 percent to 148.7 million stg

* Fy pretax profit 1.9 million stg versus 14 million stg year ago

* Retail sales £109.9 million for year (+1%)

* Expects that wholesale business will stabilise during current financial year

* Total retail sales for 10 weeks to 6 june were up 17% (like-for-like +15%)

* Wholesale down 29% to £38.8 million, as expected

* A paris flagship store was opened during april which is trading encouragingly

* adjusted* profit before tax of £4.5 million (2014: £17.4 million), ahead of expectations;

* Board remains confident of medium term outlook

* Operating costs are expected to increase during current financial year.