BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 Bilia :
*Bilia acquires Kaiser Bil's Lexus dealership in Sweden
*Bilia says annual turnover 2014 for Kaiser group was sek 260 m and operating result was sek 9 m.
*The business is conducted at 4 facilities in Stockholm and Malmö and accounts for about 45 per cent of the total sale of Lexus in Sweden.
*The date of possession will be 1 October and the agreement is conditional on approval by the Swedish Competition Authority.
Link to press release: here
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.