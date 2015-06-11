BRIEF-Ensync Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Ensync Energy reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
June 11 Stolt-Nielsen Limited :
* Stolt-Nielsen Limited and Golar LNG Limited jointly announced today formation of a 50/50 joint venture to pursue opportunities in small-scale LNG production and distribution
* Stolt-Nielsen Limited has made a strategic investment in Golar LNG through open-market purchases, representing an ownership stake of about 2.3 pct in company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [SNI.OL; GLNG.O] (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ensync Energy reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: