June 11 Stolt-Nielsen Limited :

* Stolt-Nielsen Limited and Golar LNG Limited jointly announced today formation of a 50/50 joint venture to pursue opportunities in small-scale LNG production and distribution

* Stolt-Nielsen Limited has made a strategic investment in Golar LNG through open-market purchases, representing an ownership stake of about 2.3 pct in company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [SNI.OL; GLNG.O] (Gdynia Newsroom)