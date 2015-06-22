UPDATE 2-VW investors demand faster progress in dieselgate reforms
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
June 22 Nokia Oyj :
* Says to expand HERE Real Time Traffic service coverage to 50 countries from the current 44.
* The service to cover Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar from July, after just having expanded to Bulgaria and Romania.
* HERE Real Time Traffic provides up-to-the-minute information about current traffic conditions and incidents that could cause delays, including slower than normal traffic flow, road works and accidents. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
* Q1 REVENUE 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO