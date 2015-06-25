June 25 Ahlers AG :
* Gin tonic distribution activity to be discontinued at the
end of 2015
* Due to extraordinary charges thereof and stronger declines
in business with Russia, Ahlers' results for 2014/15 will
decline much more sharply than expected
* Sales in Russia have been slower than originally expected
and have declined by over 50 pct
* H1 sales revenues of 118.1 million euros ($132.15
million)(previous year: 123.9 million euros, -4.7 pct)
* H1 EBIT before special effects amounted to 0.7 million
euros(previous year: 3.1 million euros)
* H1 consolidated net income was balanced (previous year:
1.7 million euros)
* Consolidated net income will probably decline much more
sharply than expected in fiscal year 2014/15
