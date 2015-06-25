BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 net mobile AG :
* Reaches and surpasses the forecasts from the fiscal year 2014
* Q1 group consolidated sales were 33.6 million euros ($37.64 million)(Q1 2014: 35.2 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated result improved to 535,000 euros (Q1 2014: 322,000 euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.