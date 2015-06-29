UPDATE 3-Time Inc slashes dividend in cost-cutting push, shares dive
* Sales fall for 4th straight qtr (Adds details from earnings call, updates shares)
June 29 Q-Free ASA :
* Q-Free is awarded a three years frame agreement for Parking Guidance Systems with a European parking operator VINCI Park
* Installations of new projects starts immediately and nine projects are scheduled for completion in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sales fall for 4th straight qtr (Adds details from earnings call, updates shares)
* SAP said it would improve remuneration system (Adds background, detail, shareholder comment)