BRIEF-Barclays CEO staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 pct of vote
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
June 29 Amerisur Resources Plc :
* Acquisition of Petro Dorado South America SA (PDSA), a subsidiary of Petro Dorado Energy Ltd (PDEL)
* Payment to PDEL of a total of $6MM in three instalments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.