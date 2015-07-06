July 6 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive's (KA) Driveline business area has received nomination from a Chinese-European joint venture OEM for the supply of manual shift systems, which will be used in B-segment cars to be sold in China

* The contract has an estimated total value of 12 million euros ($13.27 million) over 5 years

* Production under the contract will start in H2 2016 from Kongsberg Autmotive's facility in Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:

