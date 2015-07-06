BRIEF-Veru Healthcare says Q2 unit sales of FC2 were 4.5 mln
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
July 6 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive's (KA) Driveline business area has received nomination from a Chinese-European joint venture OEM for the supply of manual shift systems, which will be used in B-segment cars to be sold in China
* The contract has an estimated total value of 12 million euros ($13.27 million) over 5 years
* Production under the contract will start in H2 2016 from Kongsberg Autmotive's facility in Wuxi, China Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
* March quarter net loss 3.4 million rupees versus loss 2.5 million rupees year ago