July 6 Suess Microtec Ag

* Confirmation of the full year guidance

* For second half of year, Suess Microtec generally expects a higher sales level and a positive EBIT

* Reiterates its guidance for full year 2015 sales to come in between 130 million euros and 140 million euros. EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level

* Compared on a year on year basis company generated a moderate sales level of 28.1 million euros ($31.05 million) during months of April to June 2015

* Order entry for Q2 was slightly better than anticipated and came in at approximately 40.5 million euros