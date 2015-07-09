July 9 Dunelm Group Plc

* Trading statement & appointment of CFO

* Announces that Keith Down, currently chief financial officer of Go-Ahead Group Plc, will succeed david stead as CFO in December.

* David will retire from board in early 2016 following a suitable handover period.

* Total sales grew by 12.1 pct to 200.1 mln stg, with like-for-like ("LFL") sales growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) of 5.8 PCT

* Sees profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 27th June 2015 will be within range of 119 mln stg - 123 mln stg and for 53 weeks ended 4th July 2015

* Sees profit before tax for 53 weeks ended 4th july 2015, within range of 121 mln stg-125 mln stg.