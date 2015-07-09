July 9 (Reuters) -

* Karolinska Development says divests entire holding in pharmanest to an investment consortium comprising östersjöstiftelsen, recipharm venture fund and praktikerinvest

* Sells to a consortium consisting of The Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies (Östersjöstiftelsen), Recipharm Venture Fund AB and Praktikerinvest AB

* Following the deal, Karolinska Development will provide no further financing to the company, but retains an economic interest in Pharmanest through an earn-out agreement, which has the potential to capture significant future value

