July 9 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Successfully completed its capital increase and raises
gross proceeds of approximately 101.6 million euros ($112
million)by placing 11,959,948 shares
* Share capital of company will be increased from 50,042,665
euros by 11,959,948 euros to 62,002,613 euros
* Company will realise net proceeds of approximately 98.5
million euros
* Shareholders subscribed for 11,959,948, or 71.7 pct, of
shares offered in subscription rights offering
