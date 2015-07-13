BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 Derwent London Plc
* Acquisition of Aldgate Union
* Derwent London to acquire a major building in Whitechapel for 132 mln stg
* To acquire freehold of Aldgate Union, Whitechapel High Street E1 from Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc ("RBS") for 132 mln stg before costs
* Building will be acquired with vacant possession in December 2015, and at a price that reflects a capital value of 518 pounds per sq ft
* Property is currently occupied by rbs and was comprehensively refurbished in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DLN.L RBS.L]
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.