July 13 Legal & General Group Plc :

* Legal & General sells Egyptian life insurance joint venture to AXA

* Jointly announced sale of Commercial International Life Insurance Company SAE (CIL) to AXA for 763m EGP ($97.5m USD)

* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to take place by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)