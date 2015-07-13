BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 Legal & General Group Plc :
* Legal & General sells Egyptian life insurance joint venture to AXA
* Jointly announced sale of Commercial International Life Insurance Company SAE (CIL) to AXA for 763m EGP ($97.5m USD)
* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to take place by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.