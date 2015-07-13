Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 Lotto24 AG :
* Announces very strong second quarter 2015 with substantial increase in revenues and new customers as well as significantly reduced cost per lead
* Q2 revenues rose by more than 125 pct to 3.7 million euros ($4.10 million)(prior year: 1.6 million euros)
* Net result improved in first half of 2015 to -7.0 million euros (prior year: -7.5 million euros)
* Still expects that losses of two KPIs EBIT and net profit will be lower in current fiscal year than in previous year
* Continues to expect for current fiscal year a strong increase in billings of up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).