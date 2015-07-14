July 14 Lotto24 AG :

* Successful cash capital increase at a 10 pct premium

* Has increased its share capital by 2,195,899 euros ($2.41 million)from 21,958,991 euros to 24,154,890 euros against cash contributions

* 2,195,899 new, registered, no-par value shares were placed at a price of 3.49 euros per new share

* Will receive gross proceeds from capital increase of nearly 7.7 million euros

* Intends to use net proceeds from capital increase to expand its business