PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 SinnerSchrader AG
* With Q3 revenue in amount of 11.3 million euros ($12 million), business volume exceeded that of preceding Q2 by 7 pct
* EBITA in Q3 of 2014/2015 amounted to 0.8 million euros, which is 0.2 million euros, or 28 pct, more than in previous year
* Net income for Q3 was 0.4 million euros
* Expects Q4 to be strong, which should result in revenue in amount of more than 47 million euros, and operating result in range of 2.4 million to 2.7 million euros for 2014/2015 as a whole
* Matthias Schrader appointed CEO for another five years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 8 When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.