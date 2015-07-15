July 15 SinnerSchrader AG

* With Q3 revenue in amount of 11.3 million euros ($12 million), business volume exceeded that of preceding Q2 by 7 pct

* EBITA in Q3 of 2014/2015 amounted to 0.8 million euros, which is 0.2 million euros, or 28 pct, more than in previous year

* Net income for Q3 was 0.4 million euros

* Expects Q4 to be strong, which should result in revenue in amount of more than 47 million euros, and operating result in range of 2.4 million to 2.7 million euros for 2014/2015 as a whole

* Matthias Schrader appointed CEO for another five years Source text for Eikon:

