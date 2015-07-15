PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 Nokia Oyj :
* Says its mapping unit HERE and industry partners in public and private sector announce the formation of the open mobile ticketing alliance
* Says the alliance is an effort to develop global standards to allow the purchase of public transit tickets from a single application on mobile devices around the world
* Says other founding members include transportation service providers Scheidt & Bachmann and Thales, and mobile payment provider Verifone Mobile Money.
* Says alliance members are expected to try out products based on the alliance in several cities later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 8 When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.