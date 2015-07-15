July 15 Nokia Oyj :

* Says its mapping unit HERE and industry partners in public and private sector announce the formation of the open mobile ticketing alliance

* Says the alliance is an effort to develop global standards to allow the purchase of public transit tickets from a single application on mobile devices around the world

* Says other founding members include transportation service providers Scheidt & Bachmann and Thales, and mobile payment provider Verifone Mobile Money.

* Says alliance members are expected to try out products based on the alliance in several cities later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)