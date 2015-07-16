BRIEF-The Mosaic Co reports Q1 sales $1.6 bln vs $1.7 bln
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q2 of 2017, versus 2.4 million tonnes last year
July 16 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Enters into romidepsin supply agreement enabling advancement of its HIV therapeutic vaccine with Vacc-4x into full scale clinical Phase II
* Says has signed an agreement with Celgene Corporation securing a continued supply of romidepsin (Istodax) Source text for Eikon:
May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would sell all its natural gas production assets in the Marcellus shale field for $1.23 billion, as it shifts focus to liquids-rich, higher-margin assets.