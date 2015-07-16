BRIEF-Admiral Boats files motion for bankruptcy
* Said on Friday that its board filed in court in Gdansk a motion for bankruptcy
July 16 Joyou AG :
* Hamburg Local Court commenced insolvency proceedings in respect of assets of Joyou AG
* Insolvency administrator has just decided to apply for revocation of admission for trading on Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Admission of shares for trading on Regulated Market (General Standard) should remain unaffected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.