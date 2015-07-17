July 17 Aker ASA :

* Q2 net asset value NOK 21.0 billion (NOK 19.1 billion in Q1)

* Q2 pretax result NOK 788 mln (NOK 487 million)

* Per-share net asset value (NAV) amounted to NOK 282 as of 30 June 2015, compared to NOK 264 as per 31 March 2015.

* Investments in listed shares comprised some 73 per cent of the company's assets as per 30 June 2015.

* About 42 per cent of Aker's asset value was associated with the oil and gas sector. Maritime assets represented 24 per cent, seafood and marine biotechnology 14 per cent, cash and liquid fund investments 12 per cent, real estate development 3 per cent, while other assets amounted to 6 per cent.

* Cash holdings rose by NOK 169 million to NOK 3.0 billion in the second quarter, primarily due to the placement of a NOK 1.0 billion bond issue and NOK 354 million received in dividend payments from the portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)