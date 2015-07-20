UPDATE 2-Macron favourite in opinion polls as France elects new president
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
July 20 Manz AG
* Says wins new orders with volume of around eur 50 million from consumer electronics industry
* Says new orders underscore continuing positive development in the energy storage segment
* Says some of orders will impact revenues and earnings in current fiscal year of 2015 and some in first half of 2016.
* Says new orders follow on major orders totaling eur 40 million that had already been received at beginning of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.