BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 20 Nokia Oyj :
* Says its mapping unit HERE is making high-definition (HD) mapping data of sections of public roads available to all automotive companies to support their highly automated vehicle initiatives.
* Says HERE will make available HD mapping data of certain roads in the US, France, Germany and Japan.
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.