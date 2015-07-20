July 20 Snowbird AG
* news: 2015 shareholder meeting of Snowbird AG: - all
agenda items approved unanimously - dividend for 2014 set at eur
0.25 per share - continuing profitable growth expected
* Says all agenda items approved unanimously at AGM
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)