July 29 SHW AG :
* Says sales and EBITDA remain in target range
* H1 sales rose 13.2 percent to 240.1 million euros ($265.48
million)
* Group adjusted EBITDA increased from 19.9 million euros to
23.0 million euros in January to June 2015 period
* Order intake in first six month of 2015 rose year-on-year
by 4.3 pct from 220.4 million euros to 230.0 million euros
* Net income for period improved 33.6 pct, or 2.4 million
euros, in first half to 9.6 million euros (previous year: 7.2
million euros)
* Now expects group sales in order of 470 million
euros(previous forecast: 460 million euros) in FY 2015
* Company continues to expect to reach adjusted EBITDA in
order of 46 million euros to 50 million euros in FY 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)