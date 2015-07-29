July 29 SHW AG :

* Says sales and EBITDA remain in target range

* H1 sales rose 13.2 percent to 240.1 million euros ($265.48 million)

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased from 19.9 million euros to 23.0 million euros in January to June 2015 period

* Order intake in first six month of 2015 rose year-on-year by 4.3 pct from 220.4 million euros to 230.0 million euros

* Net income for period improved 33.6 pct, or 2.4 million euros, in first half to 9.6 million euros (previous year: 7.2 million euros)

* Now expects group sales in order of 470 million euros(previous forecast: 460 million euros) in FY 2015

* Company continues to expect to reach adjusted EBITDA in order of 46 million euros to 50 million euros in FY 2015