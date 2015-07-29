BRIEF-FusionPharm Inc intends to liquidate and dissolve company
* "Pending legal proceedings have made it impossible for company to continue operations"
July 29 4 SC AG :
* Announces formal closing of capital increase
* Announces formal closing of capital increase

* Gross issue proceeds 29 million euros ($32.06 million), representing upper end of targeted volume range
NEW YORK, May 3 US vitamin and supplement retailer GNC Holdings is expected to offer concessions after a proposal to amend and extend a US$1.2bn covenant-lite loan ran into opposition from lenders concerned that the deal failed to offer adequate compensation for the rising risks of lending to ‘brick-and-mortar’ retailers.