July 29 Foxtons Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 18.1 million stg versus 23.1 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue fell 2.3 percent to 71.1 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.1 penceper share

* H1 group revenue of £71.1m down 2.3% versus. H1 2014

* Property sales revenue down 10.9% versus. H1 2014 when sales market was operating at its peak since 2007

* Profit before tax of £18.1m (2014: £23.1m)

* We expect to meet full year market expectations with a stronger property sales performance in second half of year