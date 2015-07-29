July 29 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 4.6 pence per share

* Six month group profit before tax and exceptional items of £43.3m

* 10 pct increase in credit issued and 6 pct growth in customer numbers delivered revenue growth of 5 pct

* H1 pretax profit before exceptional items at 43.3 million stg versus 47.1 million stg a year earlier