July 29 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* H1 profit before tax $88.6 million versus $98.9 million

* Gross premiums written $423.6 million versus $635.1 million

* Gross premiums written decreased by 43.7 pct in Q2 of 2015 compared to same period in 2014

* Combined ratio for quarter was 78.2 pct, or 75.7 pct including fees and profit commissions

* Combined ratio of 78.2 pct in Q2 2015, 75.1 pct year to date

* Interim dividend of 5 cents per common share

* Fully converted book value per share of $6.66 as at 30 june 2015

* There have been some sizeable losses in offshore energy line to extent that market is around break-even point before we enter Gulf of Mexico windstorm season

* Have also been a series of satellite losses, bringing further pain to aviation and space market

* Group produced an RoE of 2.3 pct for quarter, bringing our RoE for first six months of year to 6.6 pct

* Group will continue to review appropriate level and composition of capital for group with intention of managing capital to enhance risk-adjusted returns on equity