BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Datatec Limited :
* Acquisition of atig for $42 million
* Acquisition is subject to a number of closing conditions and is expected to become effective in September, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.