July 29 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Acquires further retail property - OBI DIY store with floor space of around 9,000 square metres

* Purchase price for property built in 2014 is 10 million euros ($11.04 million)

* Closing of transaction is expected for end of Q3 of 2015 ($1 = 0.9055 euros)