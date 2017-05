July 30 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 2.55 penceper share

* H1 adjusted operating profit up 28 pct to £50.8m

* First three weeks of july traded in line with q2

* Board sees prospects for full year to be modestly ahead of its previous expectations

* Group revenue £143.9m, up 18 percent