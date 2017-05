July 30 Inchcape Plc

* H1 revenue 3.4 billion stg

* Interim dividend up 7.9 percent to 6.8 penceper share

* Solid underlying operating profit growth of 5.6% - up to £159.2m

* Continue to expect group to deliver a robust underlying constant currency performance in 2015

