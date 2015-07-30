July 30 Henderson Group Plc
* H1 underlying pretax profit from continuing operations
rose 29 percent to 117.4 million stg
Interim dividend 3.1 pence per share
* Assets under management (aum) at 30 june 2015 up 10% to
£82.1bn (30 june 2014: £74.7bn)
* Net inflows for period of £5.6bn (30 june 2014: £5.0bn)
* Underlying profit before tax from continuing operations up
29% to £117.4m (30 june 2014: £90.7m)
* Underlying continuing diluted eps of 8.9p (30 june 2014:
6.8p)
* Interim dividend of 3.10p per share (30 june 2014: 2.60p
per share)
* Share buyback programme to be initiated in 2h15, with
shares to value of £25.0m to be purchased by year end.
* Investor caution during northern hemisphere summer could
affect flows across industry in q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)